David Stern doesn't fit tidy eulogies
Henry Abbott
6 hr 1
If your team is pretty good ... do you try to improve?
Henry Abbott
Dec 31, 2019 1
Artificial intelligence is coming to your hip
Dec 27, 2019 1
Giannis vs. Embiid, bad roommates in L.A., James Harden might score a million.
Henry Abbott
Dec 24, 2019 1
BY DAVID THORPE It’s fairly safe to say that the NBA employs every one of the world’s top 50 basketball players. After that, it’s a crapshoot. There ar…
Henry Abbott
Dec 20, 2019
John Wall was never known as a shooter. But on May 12, 2017, in Game 6 of a second-round series game against the Celtics, he drained one hell of a 3, t…
Henry Abbott
Dec 17, 2019
BY DAVID THORPE On a Monday night in New Orleans, Lonzo Ball used a “brush screen” set by rookie Jaxson Hayes to zoom past his defender—the Pistons’ De…
Henry Abbott
Dec 13, 2019 1
BY HENRY ABBOTT The cutting edge of health and wellness has always been home to kooky ideas and unstudied claims. More than from snakes, snake oil come…
Henry Abbott
Dec 10, 2019 1
BY DAVID THORPE A few years ago, Henry Abbott described the NBA season like a long and bumpy bus ride. At the start, 30 NBA teams are on that bus, each…
Henry Abbott
Dec 6, 2019
BY HENRY ABBOTT It was a long time ago, at some swanky dinner. I’m not sure who the guy was, but he was plugged in enough to dine with NBA heavy hitter…
Henry Abbott
Dec 6, 2019
Sneak peek: TrueHoop podcast pilot
Listen now (15 min) | LISTEN NOWWe’d like you to be first to hear the pilot of the TrueHoop podcast. It’s the tale of an NBA point guard using a fake p…
Henry Abbott
Dec 2, 2019
“If you are going to subscribe to any paywall-oriented site, TrueHoop has to be it.” — Dave Deckard, Managing Editor, Blazers Edge TrueHoop has long be…
Henry Abbott
Nov 29, 2019
