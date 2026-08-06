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Live with Henry Abbott and David Thorpe
A recording from Henry Abbott's live video
16 hrs ago
•
Henry Abbott
and
CoachThorpe
13
3
2
58:18
Amen Thompson or LeBron James?
Assessing 2027 free agents
Aug 5
•
Henry Abbott
26
3
2
July 2026
Find me a good billionaire
Talking dirty money with Pablo Torre
Jul 31
•
Henry Abbott
18
1
Drip Coffee vs. Espresso with Henry Abbott
A recording from Henry Abbott and Noah Galuten's live video
Jul 29
•
Henry Abbott
and
Noah Galuten
9
7
56:39
Let Tyrese Maxey lead
The LeBron experiment threatens a beautiful thing
Jul 28
•
CoachThorpe
45
3
6
Four quick thoughts on LeBron to Philly
Good, but not contenders
Jul 24
•
Henry Abbott
50
2
2
Glimpses of greatness
Watching AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and especially Caleb Wilson
Jul 23
•
CoachThorpe
20
3
2
NBA teams keep ditching stars
Who doesn't want Luka Dončić, Jaylen Brown, Karl-Anthony Towns, or Giannis Antetokounmpo?
Jul 22
•
Henry Abbott
30
1
Live with Henry Abbott and David Thorpe
The heart of basketball
Jul 15
•
Henry Abbott
and
CoachThorpe
14
3
1
1:00:48
No wasted roster spots
How to win an NBA title
Jul 14
•
Henry Abbott
31
5
3
The new East
Giannis, Jaylen, Kawhi ... oh my
Jul 7
•
CoachThorpe
17
1
1
June 2026
Damian Lillard and Ja Morant can’t win playing together
Did you watch the playoffs?
Jun 30
•
CoachThorpe
32
3
2
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