July 2026

Find me a good billionaire
Talking dirty money with Pablo Torre
  Henry Abbott
Drip Coffee vs. Espresso with Henry Abbott
A recording from Henry Abbott and Noah Galuten's live video
  Henry Abbott and Noah Galuten
56:39
Let Tyrese Maxey lead
The LeBron experiment threatens a beautiful thing
  CoachThorpe
Four quick thoughts on LeBron to Philly
Good, but not contenders
  Henry Abbott
Glimpses of greatness
Watching AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and especially Caleb Wilson
  CoachThorpe
NBA teams keep ditching stars
Who doesn't want Luka Dončić, Jaylen Brown, Karl-Anthony Towns, or Giannis Antetokounmpo?
  Henry Abbott
Live with Henry Abbott and David Thorpe
The heart of basketball
  Henry Abbott and CoachThorpe
1:00:48
No wasted roster spots
How to win an NBA title
  Henry Abbott
The new East
Giannis, Jaylen, Kawhi ... oh my
  CoachThorpe

June 2026

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