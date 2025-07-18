TrueHoop

TrueHoop

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Steppling's avatar
John Steppling
19h

thanks for this one. Ive said this for almost fifteen years now. I argued someone last year that atlanta cant win post season with trae. Period. Full stop. Cant be done. I dont care if everyone else on the team is an elite defender. Maybe regular season...maybe...not post. And i see young guys like reed shepard. he shouldnt be good on D, but he is more than passable. Id rather have dennis smith jr as my starting pg (call real madrid) than dame at this point. Front offices seem not to get it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jakob Eich's avatar
Jakob Eich
9h

II think a very important part of the equation is being a role model. Your best player just can't look like he just doesn't care. I've said this a lot of times about Nikola Jokic. Sure, he was never the greatest defender, but he always cared and tried. And I truly believe that this rubs off on teammates and the entire organization. Because to Nikola, it didn't come easy, but he always at least cared and tried. And it didn't matter to him how goofy it looked. And he found ways to help his team on the defensive end, although it's not traditional shot blocking; he's still a very smart and a good defender. And if he or Curry can do that, there's no excuse for anyone. in the league.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 TrueHoop Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture