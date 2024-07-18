Playback speed
Share post
Your team needs more Derrick Whites

PODCAST: How to find them
Jarod Hector
and
Henry Abbott
Jul 18, 2024
Transcript

The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Henry Abbott and Jarod Hector discuss:

  • The league, as a whole, is 1.3 billion over the salary cap.

  • Henry's article on the importance of affordable players that can be found in Summer League.

  • David's article on the how Summer League isn't the best for player development.

  • The NBA's pending expansion into Las Vegas and Seattle.

  • How cool it would be to listen in to the NBA board of governor’s meeting.

