BY HENRY ABBOTT

Twelve Celtics earned more than Sam Hauser last season, but his play—and his contract—played a major role in Boston’s title run. CELAL GÜNE/ANADOLU VIA GETTY IMAGES

June is the peak of the NBA year: the stars, the Finals, the trophy. And then the draft runs around the internet like an eager puppy, carrying a bundle of trades and free-agent signings.

The next item on the calendar is the great unveiling of a next generation of stars. There’s a certain enthralled atmosphere at the packed Thomas & Mack Center, eager for a chance to see players like top overall pick Zaccharie Risacher; the mega-tall guy from the NCAA tournament, Zach Edey; and the already-legendary Bronny James take the NBA(-ish) court for the first time.

Though not as famous as the players in the Finals, they’re still famous—at least to a special kind of basketball geek. But two things mar the idea this is about premier players: The first is that nobody cares. Almost all of the millions of the casual fans who watched the playoffs don’t watch Summer League, followed ardently by tens of thousands of fans instead of millions worldwide.

Another issue becomes evident once the ball is in play: Summer League isn’t really about blue-chip prospects. As much as fans love unwrapping the Christmas presents of this or that fresh prospect, the just-drafted players are settled issues. Everyone knows where Donovan Clingan is going to play this season; the Spurs sat Stephon Castle after 29 minutes.

The stands are packed with front-office personnel because Summer League showcases the real unsung heroes of this phase of the NBA collective bargaining agreement: Players who can compete in a real NBA game while making the NBA minimum.

If you tune into this year’s Summer League, you’ll notice the degree to which players like Jordan Miller, Julian Strawther, Duane Washington Jr., and Ricky Council IV star in this show, even though none of them (at least according to Google trends) is a star.

So, how can it be that the top picks of last month’s draft are getting outplayed by a former 48th pick (Miller), a guy who has been waived thrice (Washington), a recent member of the Grand Rapids Gold (Strawther), and a guy nobody drafted in 2023 whom the 76ers have already waived once (Council IV)?

The answer relates to something that we’ve been discussing on TrueHoop for a while. Jordan Miller is 24; Strawther is 22; Washington is 24; Council IV is 22. The best players at these ages are better than just-drafted teenagers and 20-year-olds. Physical development plays a role—those extra years of testosterone—but a lot of it is about learning this complex game’s many tricks. I suspect the just-19 Risacher will do thousands of hours of work before next year’s Summer League, but right now he’s facing players who are deep into that work. Almost no teenager succeeds in the NBA.

And teams need cheap players. The Nuggets’ guard rotation has been decimated by injury in recent years and by the salary cap this summer. They’re a contending team whose eighth man will make the league minimum. If Strawther can really play, Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets will have nudged closer to another title.

Point is, if you want to beat the Celtics, your front office needs to find inexpensive gems that your coaching staff can polish. Undrafted in 2021, 26-year-old Sam Hauser was sixth in minutes played and seventh in points scored on the Celtics last season. It absolutely mattered to the Celtics’ championship that Hauser guarded the hell out of Luka Dončić while making 11-of-23 3-pointers in the Finals. (The Celtics outscored the Mavericks by 17 points over Houser’s 78 minutes in that series.)

The Mavericks’ wanted to play Jaden Hardy in a similar role. But he’s only 22, and they didn’t trust him as much. He played 33 total minutes in the series, during which the Mavericks were outscored by three.

But the way the NBA salary cap works, the Celtics would not have had Hauser if he’d earned anything close to his market value. This key Celtics’ bench player had signed a below-market deal years ago, and played this season with the team’s 13th-highest salary.

NBA fans tend to see free agency as a time to play Hungry Hungry Hippos, wanting their teams to greedily snarf up every available marble of talent. But the people who manage the salary cap are playing this summer the opposite way: by spitting out good players. Of course, the Clippers wanted Paul George; the Warriors wanted Klay Thompson; the Nuggets wanted Kentavious Caldwell-Pope; the Mavericks wanted Derrick Jones Jr. But those teams all felt the pinch of the NBA’s hardening cap.

The NBA and its greedy billionaires have never been able to get the Players Association to sign off on an actual hard cap. Instead, their clever negotiators wove a spider web of policies that grew stickier over time—and for a while barely seemed to matter. When the league’s new luxury tax regime was first introduced, its most odious components seemed far off. The repeater tax would only affect teams once they had repeatedly carried huge salaries, which applied to zero teams the day it was announced. And the persnickety little restrictions that come with the first and second aprons, constricting trades and free agency, felt … navigable.

Yet, the whole league is now starting to feel the reality: It’s nearly impossible both to live in the second apron and get significantly better. It’s okay if you’re reeling off titles, but if you’re eager to knock off the well-positioned Celtics, high payrolls are excruciating—and the majority of the league is, right now, in some form of that bind.

A couple of years ago, a very clever NBA cap expert told me that the league had a looming luxury tax crisis: In effect, the billionaires had thought long-term and voted in restrictions with steep penalties, then spent wildly like an Ishbia. The bill would come due in painful ways, that would see free agents roaming the empty offseason streets like vagabonds, no room at any inn. (We’re not entirely there, but Gary Trent Jr. will tell you the current arrangement is unpleasant—he’s a deadeye shooter in the prime of his career, yet unemployed weeks into free agency. ED. NOTE: Trent, who made $19 million last year, reportedly just signed for the veteran’s minimum in Milwaukee.) Sportrac shows that right now the league has a combined negative-$1.3 billion in cap space.

The pain of carrying high payrolls is so acute that the analytically driven 76ers took this summer, in the time of peak Joel Embiid, to vacate their roster like then the 2010 Heat hunted LeBron. The 76ers have made a well-considered, strategic bet that many teams would be looking to shed salary this summer and a buyer’s market would develop for talented players. It looks like it’s working. The league as a whole left unrestricted free agent Tyrese Maxey alone; the 76ers were able to sign Paul George away from one of the richest owners in sports; then they filled the roster with Andre Drummond, Caleb Martin, Kyle Lowry, Kelly Oubre Jr., and the like—all at bargain prices.

As a public service to you, I just read all 30 of cap expert Bobby Marks’ offseason team prognoses on ESPN; Marks articulates some form of luxury tax pain for every team but the Pistons, Hornets, and Jazz. The bottom line is: the bottom line. The Bucks are in the luxury tax for the fifth straight year. The Heat might not be able to afford Jimmy Butler long term. The Clippers have paid four straight years of repeater tax. The Pelicans ditched good players Jonas Valančiūnas and Naji Marshall for cap relief. The Suns will pay $116 million just in luxury tax and can only sign minimum players. The Grizzlies traded Steven Adams for second-round picks in avoidance of the second apron. The Bulls unloaded DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso. The Warriors maybe got Chris Paul last summer because he had a big salary that could evaporate this summer. The Blazers are bad but have a big payroll—and so far have managed to trade only one of their many market-rate veterans.

Much of the offseason buzz this year has been about whether the Warriors would retain Klay Thompson, who is famous and well remunerated. They didn’t, because it would have crushed their cap situation—and chance to improve.

But after a flurry of transactions, the Warriors did end up with Lindy Waters III, who is 26 and has spent a lot of time on the Thunder’s bench. Maybe you’ve never heard of him. His journey to the NBA wasn’t glamorous. He didn’t get drafted; he played in The Basketball League and drove for DoorDash and cut grass to get by.

That’s how it is for many of the players who matter this time of year—and maybe also in next year’s playoffs.

Thank you for reading TrueHoop!