The Pacers look fantastic

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

Last week, David predicted great things for the Pacers and Pascal Siakam. Since then, Indiana lost to the Blazers and the Suns. But David explains what he saw Rick Carlisle do that made him as confident as ever that the long-term is great.

The Suns are one of the hottest teams in the league, what has sparked their recent good play and is it sustainable?

Assessing the league’s top fifteen players in advanced stats.

The Clippers could end the season as the West’s top seed.

