BY DAVID THORPE

Pascal Siakam gives the Pacers their best wing threat since Paul George. MARK BLINCH/GETTY IMAGES

Wednesday, the Pacers acquired Pascal Siakam from the Raptors for Bruce Brown Jr., Jordan Nwora, and three first-round picks. The Pelicans also sent the Raptors guard Kira Lewis and a second-round pick, in an effort to create salary cap relief.

It’s an all-in move for the Pacers, who have added an All-NBA-level scorer to the league’s best offense. But will adding Siakam give the Pacers a real chance to crack the top four in the East and make a deep run in the playoffs?

The Raptors, for their part, are going all-in on a rebuild and a new identity. The team appears to be Scottie Barnes’ now, but newcomer RJ Barrett is playing in his hometown. How might that complicate matters?

David Thorpe has close ties to many of the players of this deal, so we put our questions to him.

Pascal Siakam is perfect for Tyrese Haliburton

Culturally, I love the fit. From experience, I know Siakam is a super-humble guy. He was very comfortable playing next to another superstar in Kawhi Leonard. The last thing he wants is to be the reason why the Pacers fail to reach their potential.

As much as anything else, though, this move was a nod to Haliburton.

Siakam is the best running mate possible for him. As a primary ball-handling big man, he’ll complement Haliburton’s game. Siakam is an indefatigable runner—the best in the league for his size. He comes from a program that has always prioritized transition basketball: The Raptors lead the league in fast-break scoring. Siakam’s also a willing passer who’s averaging nearly five assists per game (almost six last season). Siakam is an energizing player, but Haliburton is far more charismatic. Though it’s Haliburton’s team, it’d be easy to see Siakam end up as the Pacers’ leading scorer. The adjustment should be seamless.

Though Haliburton just signed an extension, we know in this day and age that doesn’t guarantee he’ll always be happy. In acquiring Siakam, the Pacers are saying to Haliburton: Buy a home, subscribe to any magazine you want, and get snow tires for your cars. In other words, get comfy in Indy. We’re going to do whatever it takes to give you a chance to win a title.

Since December 1, representing half the season to date, Siakam is one of 10 players averaging 24 points per game while shooting over 40 percent from 3. Amongst those elite scorers, he trails only Joel Embiid and Kawhi Leonard in field goal percentage over that stretch (56.3 percent), and just Embiid and Kevin Durant in free throw attempts per game. In short, Siakam’s back to playing at an All-NBA level.

The Pacers made out like bandits.