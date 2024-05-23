The Lively players

The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Henry Abbott and Jarod Hector discuss:

Mavericks took Game 1 over the Timberwolves, and Luka Doncic somehow won it for Dallas while barely able to even jog with fatigue. Can we have a crunch time where Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards aren’t too tired to run and jump?

The Celtics defeated the Pacers in OT in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Should the Celtics be worried about the "blur ball" Pacers? What can the Pacers teach the other 26 teams not in the playoffs about team building?

Henry's article on the average payroll of the conference finalists being 13th—and what it means going forward for teams that want to be good.