The Lively players

PODCAST: How the Mavericks and Celtics eked out Game 1 wins
Jarod Hector
and
Henry Abbott
May 23, 2024
The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Henry Abbott and Jarod Hector discuss:

  • Mavericks took Game 1 over the Timberwolves, and Luka Doncic somehow won it for Dallas while barely able to even jog with fatigue. Can we have a crunch time where Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards aren’t too tired to run and jump?

  • The Celtics defeated the Pacers in OT in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Should the Celtics be worried about the "blur ball" Pacers? What can the Pacers teach the other 26 teams not in the playoffs about team building?

  • Henry's article on the average payroll of the conference finalists being 13th—and what it means going forward for teams that want to be good.

  • Caitlin Clark and fandom

