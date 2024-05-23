BY HENRY ABBOTT

A few weeks ago, when the NBA playoffs had been whittled down to ten teams, we noted that a lot of the NBA’s big-payroll teams were already home. Now that we’re down to the league’s final four teams, it’s fascinating to see that they have the fourth-, 12th-, 13th-, and 24th-highest payrolls—an average of 13.25.

1 Golden State Warriors

2 Los Angeles Clippers

3 Phoenix Suns

4 Boston Celtics

5 Milwaukee Bucks

6 Denver Nuggets

7 Miami Heat

8 Los Angeles Lakers

9 Chicago Bulls

10 New York Knicks

11 Portland Trail Blazers

12 Minnesota Timberwolves

13 Dallas Mavericks

14 New Orleans Pelicans

15 Cleveland Cavaliers

16 Toronto Raptors

17 Memphis Grizzlies

18 Philadelphia 76ers

19 Oklahoma City Thunder

20 Atlanta Hawks

21 Houston Rockets

22 Brooklyn Nets

23 Sacramento Kings

24 Indiana Pacers

25 Washington Wizards

26 San Antonio Spurs

27 Charlotte Hornets

28 Detroit Pistons

29 Orlando Magic

30 Utah Jazz

You could write a whole book about why. A lot of the response from the previous post was about the folly of superteams. People hate superteams! And perhaps there’s something to that.

But to me, the conversation starts with the oddities of the collective bargaining agreement that skew dollars to older players. This season’s top-five earners average 34 years old.

There’s a reason for this. The billionaires like paying established stars because, even without an eye for talent, it’s easy to know who’s talented. The clamp down on rookie salaries followed Kevin Garnett landing a huge deal out of high school. He was worth it, but teams were scared of trying to figure out who else was worth it. There would be a lot of misses.

And so the billionaires and their lawyers sat down with influential older players and agreed to hard cap young players’ salaries, with the excess going largely to … influential older players. With no incoming rookies in the room, everyone loved it.

Then injuries took out many of the sports’ biggest names, especially those with more wear and tear. Now the whole thing looks badly out of whack.

The top scorers left standing in the conference finals are 25-year-old Luka, 22-year-old Anthony Edwards, 30-year-old Pascal Siakam, 26-year-old Jayson Tatum, and 24-year-old Tyrese Haliburton. If it weren’t for Kyrie Irving, there wouldn’t be a single player over 30 in the top 10. Among the top-20 scorers left playing, players in their 20s outnumber players in the 30s 16-4. The top-10 scorers left average the 66th-highest salary, with Edwards 115th and Haliburton 225th—thanks to both still being on rookie deals for the moment. (When the veterans who drive the Players Association lavished the biggest salaries on veterans, a lot of that money came from players on heavily regulated rookie deals.)

And so these conference finals have zero of the NBA’s top 10 players in salary and only six of the 30 highest earners still playing:

1 Stephen Curry

2 Kevin Durant

3 Joel Embiid

4 LeBron James

5 Nikola Jokic

6 Bradley Beal

7 Kawhi Leonard

8 Damian Lillard

9 Giannis Antetokounmpo

10 Paul George

11 Jimmy Butler

12 Klay Thompson

13 Rudy Gobert

14 Fred VanVleet

15 Anthony Davis

16 Luka Dončić

17 Zach LaVine

18 Trae Young

19 Tobias Harris

20 Ben Simmons

21 Pascal Siakam

22 Kyrie Irving

23 Jrue Holiday

24 Kristaps Porziņģis

25 Karl-Anthony Towns

26 Devin Booker

27 CJ McCollum

28 James Harden

29 Zion Williamson

30 Darius Garland

