Conference finalists average 13th in payroll
Low times for high salaries
BY HENRY ABBOTT
A few weeks ago, when the NBA playoffs had been whittled down to ten teams, we noted that a lot of the NBA’s big-payroll teams were already home. Now that we’re down to the league’s final four teams, it’s fascinating to see that they have the fourth-, 12th-, 13th-, and 24th-highest payrolls—an average of 13.25.
1 Golden State Warriors 2 Los Angeles Clippers 3 Phoenix Suns
4 Boston Celtics
5 Milwaukee Bucks 6 Denver Nuggets 7 Miami Heat 8 Los Angeles Lakers 9 Chicago Bulls 10 New York Knicks 11 Portland Trail Blazers
12 Minnesota Timberwolves
13 Dallas Mavericks
14 New Orleans Pelicans 15 Cleveland Cavaliers 16 Toronto Raptors 17 Memphis Grizzlies 18 Philadelphia 76ers 19 Oklahoma City Thunder 20 Atlanta Hawks 21 Houston Rockets 22 Brooklyn Nets 23 Sacramento Kings
24 Indiana Pacers
25 Washington Wizards 26 San Antonio Spurs 27 Charlotte Hornets 28 Detroit Pistons 29 Orlando Magic 30 Utah Jazz
You could write a whole book about why. A lot of the response from the previous post was about the folly of superteams. People hate superteams! And perhaps there’s something to that.
But to me, the conversation starts with the oddities of the collective bargaining agreement that skew dollars to older players. This season’s top-five earners average 34 years old.
There’s a reason for this. The billionaires like paying established stars because, even without an eye for talent, it’s easy to know who’s talented. The clamp down on rookie salaries followed Kevin Garnett landing a huge deal out of high school. He was worth it, but teams were scared of trying to figure out who else was worth it. There would be a lot of misses.
And so the billionaires and their lawyers sat down with influential older players and agreed to hard cap young players’ salaries, with the excess going largely to … influential older players. With no incoming rookies in the room, everyone loved it.
Then injuries took out many of the sports’ biggest names, especially those with more wear and tear. Now the whole thing looks badly out of whack.
The top scorers left standing in the conference finals are 25-year-old Luka, 22-year-old Anthony Edwards, 30-year-old Pascal Siakam, 26-year-old Jayson Tatum, and 24-year-old Tyrese Haliburton. If it weren’t for Kyrie Irving, there wouldn’t be a single player over 30 in the top 10. Among the top-20 scorers left playing, players in their 20s outnumber players in the 30s 16-4. The top-10 scorers left average the 66th-highest salary, with Edwards 115th and Haliburton 225th—thanks to both still being on rookie deals for the moment. (When the veterans who drive the Players Association lavished the biggest salaries on veterans, a lot of that money came from players on heavily regulated rookie deals.)
And so these conference finals have zero of the NBA’s top 10 players in salary and only six of the 30 highest earners still playing:
1 Stephen Curry 2 Kevin Durant 3 Joel Embiid 4 LeBron James 5 Nikola Jokic 6 Bradley Beal 7 Kawhi Leonard 8 Damian Lillard 9 Giannis Antetokounmpo 10 Paul George 11 Jimmy Butler 12 Klay Thompson
13 Rudy Gobert
14 Fred VanVleet 15 Anthony Davis
16 Luka Dončić
17 Zach LaVine 18 Trae Young 19 Tobias Harris 20 Ben Simmons
21 Pascal Siakam
22 Kyrie Irving
23 Jrue Holiday
24 Kristaps Porziņģis
25 Karl-Anthony Towns
26 Devin Booker 27 CJ McCollum 28 James Harden 29 Zion Williamson 30 Darius Garland
Thank you for reading TrueHoop!