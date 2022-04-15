BRING IT IN

Playoff preview with betting market insight

Comment
Today, TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss every first-round playoff series, with a little insight from the Las Vegas odds:

  • Why do the Philadelphia 76ers defeating the Toronto Raptors in five or seven games have the same +350 odds?

  • The Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets series is interesting on a number of levels. Celtics in 5 and Nets in 6 are the same +400 odds.

  • David thinks the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves series is the one to watch in round one. Grizzlies in 5 is +270. Grizzlies in 7 is +300.

