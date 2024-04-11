The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today’s episode, David Thorpe and Jarod Hector discuss:

In his latest TrueHoop story, David suggested that the Warriors have a tiny chance at winning the title. Can the Warriors go on a Heat-like run to the NBA Finals?

Joel Embiid is back and the 76ers look good—how far can they go?

Jarod and David name their winners for every major award

Jarod and David pick All-NBA teams

Final top-5 of the regular season

Thank you for listening!