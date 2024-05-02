Lessons of the first round

The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

The Celtics’ dismantling of the Heat. Can anyone stop this juggernaut on their way to the finals?

How concerning is the Kristaps Porziņģis injury?

The Mavericks are in the driver's seat, can the Clippers come back down 3-2?

The Knicks lose a heartbreaker in Game 5 to the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey was incredible, can he extend that series, or will the Knicks close it out in Philly?

David was concerned about the Pacers heading into Game 5 and they got blown out. The Bucks are confident and their stars might be returning soon. Is this series going to Game 7?

Jarod wonders if the Thunder are young and "dumb" enough to get to the conference finals?

Nuggets finish off the Lakers and play the Wolves in the next round. Can the Wolves pull the upset?