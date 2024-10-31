Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

How good are the Cavaliers?

PODCAST: The fine work of Kenny Atkinson
Jarod Hector
and
CoachThorpe
Oct 31, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

NOTE FROM HENRY: Yesterday we sneakily rolled out a 24-hour flash sale on TrueHoop subscriptions. It’s set to end … today, maybe any minute. I am not smart enough to figure out at exactly when the link will stop working. But I just checked and it works right now so get on it!

The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • What Kenny Atkinson has done to improve the Cleveland Cavaliers

  • The NBA's three-point "problem"

  • Joe Mazzulla is a different kind of dude

  • David's article on the improved Lakers offense

  • Top 5 NBA teams right now

Thank you for listening to TrueHoop!

Discussion about this podcast

TrueHoop
TrueHoop
Authors
CoachThorpe
Jarod Hector
Recent Posts
Kawhi's health through a new lens
  Jarod HectorHenry Abbott, and CoachThorpe
Opening night observations
  Jarod Hector and CoachThorpe
Celtics or the field?
  Jarod Hector and CoachThorpe
No cell phones at halftime
  Jarod Hector and CoachThorpe
NBA predictions
  Jarod Hector and CoachThorpe
30 NBA Questions: West
  Jarod Hector and Dexter Henry
30 NBA questions: East
  Jarod Hector and CoachThorpe