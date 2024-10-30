BY DAVID THORPE

Could Anthony Davis and the Lakers emerge as legitimate contenders in the West? DAVID CRANE/MEDIANEWS GROUP/LOS ANGELES DAILY NEWS VIA GETTY IMAGES

Just over a week into the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Celtics and the Thunder are every bit the regular-season tsunami we expected. That said, while the Celtics look like they could win the East even down a starter, the West still feels very much up for grabs.

The Thunder are the Western favorite for good reason. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be in the MVP conversation all season. Youngsters Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams are rapidly ascending. They have outstanding depth, and general manager Sam Presti has the young talent and draft assets to add another star whenever he wants.

Of course, it’s naive to equate the best regular-season record with probability to win a title. These Thunder have won just one playoff series. Not to mention, the entire middle-class of the West seems destined for a slog. The Nuggets look shaky. The Warriors just lost Stephen Curry to a scary left-ankle sprain. Soreness is already claiming time from Ja Morant in Memphis. Kawhi is still on the shelf. Even healthy, the Suns, Mavs, and Wolves will all have to battle for wins.

I’ve watched the vast majority of this season’s NBA games. To my eyes the 3-1 Lakers are fascinating, and they’re showing glimpses of a team that could challenge for the two-seed in the West, and do real damage in the playoffs.

The team with the best player on the court tends to win games—and playoff series. So far this season, Anthony Davis has been that player, putting up frontrunner MVP numbers, and he has the Lakers cooking. Many might reasonably argue the Lakers are too old to go deep this season, but experience matters. Plus, new head coach JJ Redick has made some changes offensively, and there’s a feeling in L.A. that they can stare down the West.

I can see a world where the Lakers are right there with the Thunder come season’s end. Yes, it’s a longshot, but here’s how it’s possible.