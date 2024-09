The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's episode Henry Abbott and Jarod Hector discuss:

Henry’s stupid sunglasses

Expensive NBA teams like the Suns and Bucks who won't win an NBA title this season—what can they do to change things going forward?

David’s proposed system to break up the Suns.

Henry's excellent article on Victory Cake

What can teams like the Blazers, Bulls, and Nets do to get better?

