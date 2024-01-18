Does Pascal Siakam make the Pacers contenders?
PODCAST: Suns' big comeback, Victor
Jarod Hector
and
CoachThorpe
Jan 18, 2024
On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • The Pascal Siakam trade to the Pacers, how does this help boost the team's title chances in the short and long-term? Plus David's fantastic article with even more insight. 

  • The Suns had a historic fourth quarter comeback this week, can they takeaway anything from that improbable win?

  • Victor Wembanyama is surging

  • Top 5 NBA teams right now

CoachThorpe
Jarod Hector

