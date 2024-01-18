Does Pascal Siakam make the Pacers contenders?

LISTEN TO THE TRUEHOOP PODCAST: SPOTIFY, APPLE, HERE or by searching “TrueHoop” anywhere you listen.
On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
The Pascal Siakam trade to the Pacers, how does this help boost the team's title chances in the short and long-term? Plus David's fantastic article with even more insight.
The Suns had a historic fourth quarter comeback this week, can they takeaway anything from that improbable win?
Victor Wembanyama is surging
Top 5 NBA teams right now
