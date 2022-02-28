BRING IT IN: The realities of war...
|0:00
|-57:39
Today, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe discuss:
What’s actually remarkable about the Stephen Curry pregame warm-up video, and it’s not what you think according to Coach Thorpe.
An update from Ukraine. Coach Thorpe’s player Kyryl Natyazhko—he played at Arizona—is preparing to defend his country from Russian aggression.
Putin has had a strategy of gaining influence in the West through the wealthiest and most influential. Did it work?
Although it seems so easy to sort out who the good guys and the bad guys are in the case of Russia’s invasion, the NBA has been noticeably silent on the issue. What about your team’s billionaires?
They wrap with a quick note about James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers. Is the rest of the East in trouble?
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
February 25, 2022 Who's ready for the stretch run?
February 21, 2022 Coach Thorpe visits Duke
February 18, 2022 A much needed All-Star break
February 14, 2022 What is the lesson of James Harden's time in Brooklyn?
February 7, 2022 Luxury tax is the story
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.