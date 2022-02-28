BRING IT IN: The realities of war...

Today, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe discuss:

What’s actually remarkable about the Stephen Curry pregame warm-up video, and it’s not what you think according to Coach Thorpe.

An update from Ukraine. Coach Thorpe’s player Kyryl Natyazhko—he played at Arizona—is preparing to defend his country from Russian aggression.

Putin has had a strategy of gaining influence in the West through the wealthiest and most influential. Did it work?

Although it seems so easy to sort out who the good guys and the bad guys are in the case of Russia’s invasion, the NBA has been noticeably silent on the issue. What about your team’s billionaires?