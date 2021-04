BY DAVID THORPE

The Knicks have been a train wreck for years—mostly because they didn’t have good players. But even when they did, whether Stephon Marbury, Amar’e Stoudemire, or Carmelo Anthony, they have generally screwed it up one way or another. Drafting Kristaps Porzingis was wise, but he’s in Dallas now.

RJ Barrett was a McDonald’s All-American, sta…