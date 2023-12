LISTEN TO THE TRUEHOOP PODCAST: SPOTIFY, APPLE, HERE or by searching “TrueHoop” anywhere you listen.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

The injury bug that has hit the Cavaliers and Suns

The Clippers’ chances

Trade ideas for the Heat, Knicks, Pacers, Wolves, Thunder, and Mavericks

The importance of the G League

Thank you for listening to TrueHoop!