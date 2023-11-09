Adam Silver wants NBA media coverage to be more like the NFL, is he right?

PODCAST: Chet and Wemby are beautiful dancers and thoughts on the Bucks and Sixers

Jarod Hector
Nov 9, 2023
On today's episode Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • David's article on the beautiful dancing of Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren

  • Adam Silver thinks NBA media coverage and analysis should be more like the NFL. Is he right?

  • Cam Thomas and the player who can only score

  • Early impressions of the Bucks and 76ers

  • The Nuggets without Jamal Murray

  • The top 5 teams in the NBA right now

