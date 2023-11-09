Adam Silver wants NBA media coverage to be more like the NFL, is he right?
PODCAST: Chet and Wemby are beautiful dancers and thoughts on the Bucks and Sixers
Listen to the TrueHoop podcast by searching “TrueHoop” wherever you listen to podcasts, or right here: Apple | Spotify | Omny
On today's episode Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
David's article on the beautiful dancing of Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren
Adam Silver thinks NBA media coverage and analysis should be more like the NFL. Is he right?
Cam Thomas and the player who can only score
Early impressions of the Bucks and 76ers
The Nuggets without Jamal Murray
The top 5 teams in the NBA right now
Adam Silver wants NBA media coverage to be more like the NFL, is he right?