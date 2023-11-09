Adam Silver wants NBA media coverage to be more like the NFL, is he right?

Listen to the TrueHoop podcast by searching “TrueHoop” wherever you listen to podcasts, or right here: Apple | Spotify | Omny

On today's episode Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

David's article on the beautiful dancing of Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren

Adam Silver thinks NBA media coverage and analysis should be more like the NFL. Is he right?

Cam Thomas and the player who can only score

Early impressions of the Bucks and 76ers

The Nuggets without Jamal Murray