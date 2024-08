The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

Team USA's win over France for the gold medal in men's basketball

Steph, LeBron, and KD

How much did this loss hurt Victor Wembanyama? How will it motivate him going forward?

Team USA in 2028

European vs. American player development

Thank you for listening to TrueHoop!