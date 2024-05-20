Playback speed
You can't sprint a marathon

PODCAST: How the Knicks and Nuggets lost and the Pacers and Wolves won.
Jarod Hector
and
Henry Abbott
May 20, 2024
1
Transcript

The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Henry Abbott and Jarod Hector discuss:

  • Why and how did the Knicks literally break down?

  • The Pacers won with a young and fun nine-man rotation

  • Nikola Jokić did not look like an MVP in the second half of Game 7

  • The power of rest: Naz Reid enters Game 7 and destroys everybody

  • Can the Mavericks beat the Wolves?

  • Do the Thunder already have all the stars they’re ever going to pay?

