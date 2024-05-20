The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.
On today's show Henry Abbott and Jarod Hector discuss:
Why and how did the Knicks literally break down?
The Pacers won with a young and fun nine-man rotation
Nikola Jokić did not look like an MVP in the second half of Game 7
The power of rest: Naz Reid enters Game 7 and destroys everybody
Can the Mavericks beat the Wolves?
Do the Thunder already have all the stars they’re ever going to pay?
Thank you for listening!
You can't sprint a marathon