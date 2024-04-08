The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today’s episode, David Thorpe and Jarod Hector discuss:

Four or five games left, and nobody knows who’ll they be playing in the playoffs.

Why next season’s In Season Tournament will matter more than this year’s.

Ask Coach Thorpe: Who’s the next Mark Daigneault?

Can the Mavericks win the West?

What’s wrong with the Bucks?

Will the Magic overtake them?

The Celtics players did something off court that David loved.

Would you rather have Dawn Staley or Caitlin Clark?

