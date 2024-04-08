1

Who’s the next Mark Daigneault?

PODCAST: And what's wrong with the Bucks?
Jarod Hector
Apr 08, 2024
On today’s episode, David Thorpe and Jarod Hector discuss:

  • Four or five games left, and nobody knows who’ll they be playing in the playoffs.

  • Why next season’s In Season Tournament will matter more than this year’s.

  • Ask Coach Thorpe: Who’s the next Mark Daigneault?

  • Can the Mavericks win the West?

  • What’s wrong with the Bucks?

  • Will the Magic overtake them?

  • The Celtics players did something off court that David loved.

  • Would you rather have Dawn Staley or Caitlin Clark?

