Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Who's playing well?

PODCAST: The Bucks, Magic, Rockets--and not the Warriors
Jarod Hector
and
CoachThorpe
Dec 02, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's episode Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • The Cavaliers’ win over the Celtics

  • The Warriors have lost four straight—are they playing too many guys?

  • What’s going right for the surging Bucks, Magic, and Rockets?

  • Are the Blazers on the right path?

  • The Grizzlies are playing well with only one of their big three in form. How?

  • David's observations from college basketball tournaments in Las Vegas

Thank you for listening!

Discussion about this podcast

TrueHoop
TrueHoop
Authors
CoachThorpe
Jarod Hector
Recent Posts
Who's more popular than Caitlin Clark?
  Jarod Hector and Nekias Duncan
The business of the NBA
  Jarod Hector and Mike Vorkunov
Philly meltdown
  Jarod Hector and CoachThorpe
The Cavaliers roll
  Jarod Hector and CoachThorpe
Victor Wembanyama can improve
  Jarod Hector and CoachThorpe
So many NBA injuries
  Jarod Hector and CoachThorpe
Can artificial intelligence coach an NBA team?
  Jarod Hector and Henry Abbott