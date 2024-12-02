Who's playing well?

The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's episode Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

The Cavaliers’ win over the Celtics

The Warriors have lost four straight—are they playing too many guys?

What’s going right for the surging Bucks, Magic, and Rockets?

Are the Blazers on the right path?

The Grizzlies are playing well with only one of their big three in form. How?

David's observations from college basketball tournaments in Las Vegas

Thank you for listening!