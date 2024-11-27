Playback speed
Who's more popular than Caitlin Clark?

PODCAST: Guest Nekias Duncan of The Dunker Spot
Jarod Hector
and
Nekias Duncan
Nov 27, 2024
The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's episode Jarod Hector is joined by Nekias Duncan of The Dunker Spot podcast, and they discuss:

  • Is Caitlin Clark more popular than any NBA star under the age of 30?

  • More teams in the league are using depth to their advantage, is this the new normal?

  • The Orlando Magic have a championship-level defense and a poor offense, what's going on?

  • Ime Udoka has the Rockets humming at both ends.

  • The state of the Hawks, Pelicans, and 76ers.

  • Top 5 NBA teams right now.

Thank you for listening!

