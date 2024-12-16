Playback speed
Who will win the NBA cup?

PODCAST: And how do we get it out of Vegas?
Jarod Hector
and
CoachThorpe
Dec 16, 2024
Transcript

The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • Mavericks and Warriors break NBA record with 48 combined made 3s, what's going in with the defense?

  • The games in Las Vegas were incredible, too bad about the crowd.

  • The Hawks wasted a golden opportunity

  • The Thunder and Rockets played elite defense, but the Thunder have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

  • The Thunder have elite team speed on defense and an MVP candidate, the Bucks have their own MVP candidate and a lot of size. Who will win the NBA Cup?

  • Latest Joel Embiid injury news

  • Bronny James in the G League

Thank you for listening!

