LISTEN TO THE TRUEHOOP PODCAST: SPOTIFY, APPLE, HERE or by searching “TrueHoop” anywhere you listen.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

Senior Night at Florida State for Max Thorpe

It's the final quarter of the regular season, which teams are playoff ready? Which teams are in trouble?

Rudy Gobert fined for flashing money sign at an NBA official. Does the league have a problem?

Thank you for listening!