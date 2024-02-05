What's wrong with the Bucks?
PODCAST: And what's next for the 76ers.
Jarod Hector
and
CoachThorpe
Feb 5, 2024
Transcript

No transcript...

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • This part of the season weighs heavy on players.

  • What's going on with the Bucks?

  • Joel Embiid might miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury, what does this mean for the 76ers?

  • What are the Jazz, Thunder, Pelicans, Nets, and Knicks thinking heading into the trade deadline?

