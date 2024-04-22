What we learned from Game 1

The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

Will the Celtics sweep Miami?

The Pacers played terribly and Damian Lillard was on fire in the first half for the Bucks. But the second half made David’s Pacers pick look a little better.

Who will step up to help Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving?

The Thunder beat the Pelicans in a thriller, but David saw a lot of messy stuff from both teams.

The Magic are down but not out … and have a missing piece on offense.

To David, the way Joel Embiid looked—he didn’t move normally at all—it would have been such a good choice to sit him for Game 1. Now with Embiid hobbling and Tyrese Maxey questionable for Game 2, are the Sixers doomed against the Knicks?

Can the Lakers win a game against the Nuggets?

Anthony Edwards dominated Game 1 vs. the Suns, is it his time?