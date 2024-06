The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

What the Mavericks discovered in their Game 4 win

Can the Mavericks keep it up in Game 5?

How will the Celtics react to pressure?

Kristaps Porziņģis would solve a ton of problems for Boston

Henry Abbott's article on coaching shooting

Klay Thompson unfollows the Warriors on social media

