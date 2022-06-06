Jun 6 • 1HR 6M

We have a series

The Warriors take Game 2, and can the most valuable player be on the losing team?

TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe talk about the Warriors win in Game 2 of the NBA Finals:

  • David describes the five-minute stretch of the third quarter that decided Game 2

  • Is Gary Payton II the key?

  • David and Henry have a lot of love for Celtics head coach Ime Udoka

  • Henry and David disagree about what makes an MVP, and Jarod Hector plays referee. You decide who won …

