We have a series
The Warriors take Game 2, and can the most valuable player be on the losing team?
TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe talk about the Warriors win in Game 2 of the NBA Finals:
David describes the five-minute stretch of the third quarter that decided Game 2
Is Gary Payton II the key?
David and Henry have a lot of love for Celtics head coach Ime Udoka
Henry and David disagree about what makes an MVP, and Jarod Hector plays referee. You decide who won …
