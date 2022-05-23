Warriors inevitability and trading blows with the Celtics and Heat

TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
Warriors taking a 3-0 lead in the conference finals. Jarod is ready to bury the Mavericks, David says not so fast.
Why is the Warriors’ “Cuisinart” offense so brilliant and difficult for other teams to emulate? David has some thoughts.
Jarod and David give Andrew Wiggins some love.
Celtics vs. Heat is a bloodbath, are we still favoring the Celtics?
The Heat are so well coached and David likes that.
Bam Adebayo played well in game three, can he do it again?
