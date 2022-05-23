May 23 • 1HR 2M

Warriors inevitability and trading blows with the Celtics and Heat

TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • Warriors taking a 3-0 lead in the conference finals. Jarod is ready to bury the Mavericks, David says not so fast.

  • Why is the Warriors’ “Cuisinart” offense so brilliant and difficult for other teams to emulate? David has some thoughts.

  • Jarod and David give Andrew Wiggins some love.

  • Celtics vs. Heat is a bloodbath, are we still favoring the Celtics?

  • The Heat are so well coached and David likes that.

  • Bam Adebayo played well in game three, can he do it again?

