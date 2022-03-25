Vax mandates, #HeatCulture, Max Thorpe

Today TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector discuss:

NYC Mayor Eric Adams lifting the vaccine mandate for athletes and performers. What role did lobbyists play?

There was a big blowup in Miami on the Heat bench between Jimmy Butler, Erik Spoelstra, and OG Udonis Haslem. Coach Thorpe thinks it’s something to watch.

Could the Lakers lose to the Pelicans in the play-in?