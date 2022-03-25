Vax mandates, #HeatCulture, Max Thorpe
|0:00
|-1:00:10
Today TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector discuss:
NYC Mayor Eric Adams lifting the vaccine mandate for athletes and performers. What role did lobbyists play?
There was a big blowup in Miami on the Heat bench between Jimmy Butler, Erik Spoelstra, and OG Udonis Haslem. Coach Thorpe thinks it’s something to watch.
Could the Lakers lose to the Pelicans in the play-in?
Florida State basketball player Max Thorpe joins the show! He talks NCAA tourney, gives his scouting report on a few NBA prospects, and reveals which college team he hates the most.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
March 18, 2022 NBA Scoring Barrage
March 14, 2022 Save a timeout
March 11, 2022 Let's not overreact...
March 7, 2022 Sportwashing and the NBA
March 4, 2022 Time is running out...Part II
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.