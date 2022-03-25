BRING IT IN

Vax mandates, #HeatCulture, Max Thorpe

Today TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector discuss:

  • NYC Mayor Eric Adams lifting the vaccine mandate for athletes and performers. What role did lobbyists play?

  • There was a big blowup in Miami on the Heat bench between Jimmy Butler, Erik Spoelstra, and OG Udonis Haslem. Coach Thorpe thinks it’s something to watch.

  • Could the Lakers lose to the Pelicans in the play-in?

  • Florida State basketball player Max Thorpe joins the show! He talks NCAA tourney, gives his scouting report on a few NBA prospects, and reveals which college team he hates the most.

