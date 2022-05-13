Ugliness in Philly, Mavs force Game 7

TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

Philadelphia 76ers failed to advance past the second round for the fourth time in five years. There is a lot of blame to go around, and everyone deserves some. Where do they go from here? Jarod and David have a Camp Morey idea…

The Dallas Mavericks forced a Game 7 and Coach Jason Kidd has to get a lot of the credit according to David Thorpe. Jarod is worried that Mikal Bridges is out of gas.

The Memphis Grizzlies are playing the three-time champion Golden State Warriors and are down 3-2. But they have hope, belief, and Steven Adams.