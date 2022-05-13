BRING IT IN

Ugliness in Philly, Mavs force Game 7

TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • Philadelphia 76ers failed to advance past the second round for the fourth time in five years. There is a lot of blame to go around, and everyone deserves some. Where do they go from here? Jarod and David have a Camp Morey idea…

  • The Dallas Mavericks forced a Game 7 and Coach Jason Kidd has to get a lot of the credit according to David Thorpe. Jarod is worried that Mikal Bridges is out of gas.

  • The Memphis Grizzlies are playing the three-time champion Golden State Warriors and are down 3-2. But they have hope, belief, and Steven Adams.

  • The Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks series is the only series where NBA Finals level defense is being played according to David Thorpe. Does he favor the remaining East teams over the west?

