TrueHoop's David Thorpe has clients who play in the NBA right now. He texts them videos of key plays, with teaching points to make them better.

Jarod Hector learned about that, and got a little jealous. Wouldn't you want to get messages like that? TrueHoop Tactics is basically that: your chance to get the kinds of messages David Thorpe sends players. Please leave us feedback to make this show better as we go forward. Thanks for watching and listening.

