On this special edition of the TrueHoop podcast Henry Abbott and Jarod Hector are joined by author Rafi Kohan.

Rafi's latest book Trash Talk: The Only Book About Destroying Your Rivals That Isn't Total Garbage is the subject of today's episode.

Trash talk goes back thousands of years.

The early days of baseball are thick with examples.

Just a few decades ago, the term “trash talk” arrived in the NBA, to describe a Black form of the art, rooted in The Dozens.

The psychology of trash talk and performance.

Draymond Green.

Have a happy and healthy New Year!