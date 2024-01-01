1
TRASH TALK
Author Rafi Kohan on one of the oldest hobbies
Jarod Hector
and
Henry Abbott
Jan 1, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

LISTEN TO THE TRUEHOOP PODCAST: SPOTIFY, APPLE, HERE or by searching “TrueHoop” anywhere you listen.

On this special edition of the TrueHoop podcast Henry Abbott and Jarod Hector are joined by author Rafi Kohan.

Rafi's latest book Trash Talk: The Only Book About Destroying Your Rivals That Isn't Total Garbage is the subject of today's episode. 

  • Trash talk goes back thousands of years.

  • The early days of baseball are thick with examples.

  • Just a few decades ago, the term “trash talk” arrived in the NBA, to describe a Black form of the art, rooted in The Dozens.

  • The psychology of trash talk and performance.

  • Draymond Green.

Have a happy and healthy New Year!

1 Comment
TrueHoop

TrueHoop

Award-winning hard truths about the NBA since 2005.

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Henry Abbott
Jarod Hector

Recent Episodes

1:01:20
1:01:20
The brilliance of Derrick White
 • 
Jarod Hector
 and 
CoachThorpe
1:08:17
1:08:17
MAGIC: The Life of Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson
 • 
Jarod Hector
Henry Abbott
, and 
Roland Lazenby
1:03:15
1:03:15
The return of Ja
 • 
Jarod Hector
 and 
CoachThorpe
1:01:13
1:01:13
Are the Clippers contenders?
 • 
Jarod Hector
 and 
CoachThorpe
50:18
50:18
The Draymond Green problem; Giannis wants his ball
 • 
Jarod Hector
 and 
CoachThorpe
56:00
56:00
Can the Lakers ride In-Season Tournament success to an NBA title?
 • 
Jarod Hector
 and 
CoachThorpe
45:36
45:36
Are the Pacers Harden's Rockets 2.0?
 • 
Jarod Hector
 and 
CoachThorpe