Trade talk

PODCAST: What contenders need
Jarod Hector
and
CoachThorpe
Jan 15, 2024
On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • A listener question on advanced stats overvaluing role players. If you'd like to ask Coach Thorpe a question, send your question to truehoop@truehoop.com

  • David thinks it will be a busy trade season. What's real and what's not?

  • What should the six NBA title contenders focus on in the second half of the season?

  • MLK Day games

