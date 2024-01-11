Trade deadline: Thunder, Wolves, Pacers
PODCAST: Going all in
Jarod Hector
and
CoachThorpe
Jan 11, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

LISTEN TO THE TRUEHOOP PODCAST: SPOTIFY, APPLE, HERE or by searching “TrueHoop” anywhere you listen.

On today's episode Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • A listener question about closing out on defense. To ask Coach Thorpe a question, email truehoop@truehoop.com

  • David's article on why the Thunder should trade for Lauri Markkanen right now

  • The Timberwolves are elite on defense and average on offense with two excellent offensive players, how can this be?

  • What's next for the Pacers in the wake of the Tyrese Haliburton injury?

  • Top 5 NBA teams right now

0 Comments
TrueHoop

TrueHoop

Award-winning hard truths about the NBA since 2005.

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

CoachThorpe
Jarod Hector

Recent Episodes

58:14
58:14
Disgruntled: Steph and Giannis
 • 
Henry Abbott
 and 
CoachThorpe
1:02:33
1:02:33
Play with joy
 • 
Henry Abbott
 and 
CoachThorpe
1:04:35
1:04:35
TRASH TALK
 • 
Jarod Hector
 and 
Henry Abbott
1:01:20
1:01:20
The brilliance of Derrick White
 • 
Jarod Hector
 and 
CoachThorpe
1:08:17
1:08:17
MAGIC: The Life of Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson
 • 
Jarod Hector
Henry Abbott
, and 
Roland Lazenby
1:03:15
1:03:15
The return of Ja
 • 
Jarod Hector
 and 
CoachThorpe
1:01:13
1:01:13
Are the Clippers contenders?
 • 
Jarod Hector
 and 
CoachThorpe