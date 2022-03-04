Time is running out...Part I

Today’s BRING IT IN is in two parts!

TrueHoop’s David Thorpe, and Jarod Hector discuss:

Coach K’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium

Dirty money in the NBA

Jarod asks Coach Thorpe about the art of the pick and roll … Coach was VERY excited! Trae Young and Luka Doncic are masters of this art

Either Joel Embiid or Nikola Jokic will be on the All-NBA second team and that’s dumb.

There are 11 NBA title contenders and each has a fatal flaw.

Coach and Jarod had so much fun it spilled over into a part II.

