Time is running out...Part I
Today’s BRING IT IN is in two parts!
TrueHoop’s David Thorpe, and Jarod Hector discuss:
Coach K’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium
Dirty money in the NBA
Jarod asks Coach Thorpe about the art of the pick and roll … Coach was VERY excited!
Trae Young and Luka Doncic are masters of this art
Either Joel Embiid or Nikola Jokic will be on the All-NBA second team and that’s dumb.
There are 11 NBA title contenders and each has a fatal flaw.
Coach and Jarod had so much fun it spilled over into a part II.
