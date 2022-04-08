Time for the playoffs! But first awards, All-NBA…
|0:00
|-59:03
Today, TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
Thoughts from the national title game. David thinks UNC’s players were tired.
NBA defense vs. college defense. It’s not the same game guys.
Kevin Durant and JJ Redick talked about a lot of things on their crossover podcast. David loves that they are fans of the game.
Adam Silver is concerned about star players not playing, Jarod thinks he should shorten the season.
David talks about his article on playing the toughest position in the NBA. HINT: Two of the three MVP candidates play this position!
David and Jarod give their picks for the awards and All NBA teams. They don’t believe in positions.
