BRING IT IN

Time for the playoffs! But first awards, All-NBA…

Today, TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • Thoughts from the national title game. David thinks UNC’s players were tired.

  • NBA defense vs. college defense. It’s not the same game guys.

  • Kevin Durant and JJ Redick talked about a lot of things on their crossover podcast. David loves that they are fans of the game.

  • Adam Silver is concerned about star players not playing, Jarod thinks he should shorten the season.

  • David talks about his article on playing the toughest position in the NBA. HINT: Two of the three MVP candidates play this position!

  • David and Jarod give their picks for the awards and All NBA teams. They don’t believe in positions.

