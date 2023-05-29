May 29 • 1HR 4M

The two best words in sports: Game 7

PODCAST: Does the NBA have an officiating problem?

 
On today's TrueHoop podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • The most improbable circumstances in the Heat vs. Celtics series have led to game 7. David thinks game 6 was horrible all around. 

  • The NBA's officiating problem

  • The Nuggets have been waiting for over a week and that's a good thing for them

  • Rich Paul's perspective on the draft

