The two best words in sports: Game 7
PODCAST: Does the NBA have an officiating problem?
On today's TrueHoop podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
The most improbable circumstances in the Heat vs. Celtics series have led to game 7. David thinks game 6 was horrible all around.
The NBA's officiating problem
The Nuggets have been waiting for over a week and that's a good thing for them
Rich Paul's perspective on the draft
