The touchy Joel Embiid situation

The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Henry Abbott, Jarod Hector, and David Thorpe discuss:

Joel Embiid's issue with Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes. How did the relationship between player and media get so bad?

In this podcast we mention the time Yaron Weitzman went through the Chik-Fil-A drive through with Landry Shamet, and the then-rookie reportedly ordered four entire meals—with fries and shakes—just for Joel Embiid.

The best thing for young players to develop: playing time. Which teams do that well? Which team is the worst?

Can Charles Lee get LaMelo Ball to play defense?

Thank you for listening to TrueHoop!