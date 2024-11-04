Playback speed
Share post
The touchy Joel Embiid situation

PODCAST: And can Charles Lee get LaMelo Ball to play D?
Jarod Hector
,
Henry Abbott
, and
CoachThorpe
Nov 04, 2024
Transcript

The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Henry Abbott, Jarod Hector, and David Thorpe discuss:

  • Joel Embiid's issue with Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes. How did the relationship between player and media get so bad?

  • In this podcast we mention the time Yaron Weitzman went through the Chik-Fil-A drive through with Landry Shamet, and the then-rookie reportedly ordered four entire meals—with fries and shakes—just for Joel Embiid.

  • The best thing for young players to develop: playing time. Which teams do that well? Which team is the worst?

  • Can Charles Lee get LaMelo Ball to play defense?

Thank you for listening to TrueHoop!

