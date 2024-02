LISTEN TO THE TRUEHOOP PODCAST: SPOTIFY, APPLE, HERE or by searching “TrueHoop” anywhere you listen.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

"Ask Coach Thorpe" if you want to tap into David's big basketball brain please submit questions to truehoop@truehoop.com

David's article on who won the trade deadline

Which teams can go on a run post All-Star break?

How is Jalen Brunson so dang good?

Thank you for listening!