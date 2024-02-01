The problem with requiring 65 games

LISTEN TO THE TRUEHOOP PODCAST: SPOTIFY, APPLE, HERE or by searching “TrueHoop” anywhere you listen.

On today's episode Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

"Ask Coach Thorpe" send your questions to truehoop@truehoop.com to tap into David's big basketball brain.

David's article on the end of the Warriors dynasty

The problem with the NBA's 65-game threshold for player awards

The real reason we are seeing individual scoring explosions

Top 5 NBA teams right now

Thank you for listening to TrueHoop!