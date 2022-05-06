The one with Kevin Arnovitz...

Today, TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector is joined by an OG TrueHoop member, the one and only Kevin Arnovitz! They talk playoffs including:

Grizzlies vs. Warriors and why Kevin is not ready to give up on the old guys

Jaren Jackson Jr. We know Jarod is a fan, but is Kevin?

The brilliance of Chris Paul

Kevin’s distaste for mismatch basketball

What will be an interesting offseason in Philadelphia