BRING IT IN

The one with Kevin Arnovitz...

Comment2
Share
  
0:00
-54:00

Today, TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector is joined by an OG TrueHoop member, the one and only Kevin Arnovitz! They talk playoffs including:

  • Grizzlies vs. Warriors and why Kevin is not ready to give up on the old guys

  • Jaren Jackson Jr. We know Jarod is a fan, but is Kevin?

  • The brilliance of Chris Paul

  • Kevin’s distaste for mismatch basketball

  • What will be an interesting offseason in Philadelphia

  • Who can score enough in the eastern conference to make it to the NBA Finals?

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

Comment2
ShareShare