The one with Kevin Arnovitz...
|0:00
|-54:00
Today, TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector is joined by an OG TrueHoop member, the one and only Kevin Arnovitz! They talk playoffs including:
Grizzlies vs. Warriors and why Kevin is not ready to give up on the old guys
Jaren Jackson Jr. We know Jarod is a fan, but is Kevin?
The brilliance of Chris Paul
Kevin’s distaste for mismatch basketball
What will be an interesting offseason in Philadelphia
Who can score enough in the eastern conference to make it to the NBA Finals?
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
May 2, 2022 Adjusting in the playoffs
April 29, 2022 In the NBA playoffs all you need is love?
April 25, 2022 Playoff series change on a dime...
April 22, 2022 Injuries will decide the NBA title
April 18, 2022 Exactly how the Celtics won
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.