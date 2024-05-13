Playback speed
Share post
The Nuggets fight back

PODCAST: And the Knicks are falling apart
Jarod Hector
and
CoachThorpe
May 13, 2024
Transcript

The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • The Nuggets have evened their series with the Timberwolves. How did they do that?

  • The Knicks are falling apart, literally. Heavy minutes and injuries are taking a toll and the Pacers have evened the series. Can the Knicks fight back?

  • The Celtics rebounded after a loss in Game 2 and should make quick work of the Cavaliers en route to the Eastern Conference Finals. Will the Kristaps Porzingis injury ultimately hurt the Celtics?

  • The Mavericks are up 2-1 on the young Thunder, who are facing playoff adversity for the first time. How will they respond in a pivotal Game 4?

Thank you for listening!

