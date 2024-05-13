The Nuggets fight back

The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

The Nuggets have evened their series with the Timberwolves. How did they do that?

The Knicks are falling apart, literally. Heavy minutes and injuries are taking a toll and the Pacers have evened the series. Can the Knicks fight back?

The Celtics rebounded after a loss in Game 2 and should make quick work of the Cavaliers en route to the Eastern Conference Finals. Will the Kristaps Porzingis injury ultimately hurt the Celtics?

The Mavericks are up 2-1 on the young Thunder, who are facing playoff adversity for the first time. How will they respond in a pivotal Game 4?

Thank you for listening!