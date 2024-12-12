The NBA Cup is full!

The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.
On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss the NBA Cup:
Rockets defeat the Warriors behind elite defense, is it enough to carry Houston to the title?
Hawks defeat the Knicks behind an outstanding third quarter surge, has Atlanta turned things around?
Thunder defeat the Mavericks with elite defense on Luka Doncic and a brilliant game from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Bucks defeat the Magic with late game execution despite the Orlando missing it's two best players, how'd they keep the game close?
Can the Hawks beat the Bucks?
Will the Thunder's run to a potential title in Las Vegas increase their chances of winning the NBA championship in June?
Top 5 NBA teams right now
