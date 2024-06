The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's episode Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

Mavericks down 0-2 to the Celtics in the NBA Finals

What is it about the Celtics that is so hard to solve for the Mavericks?

Luka Doncic is heroic on offense but he's hurting his team on defense

What's going on with Kyrie Irving?

The brilliance of Jrue Holiday and Derrick White

Looking ahead to Game 3

Thank you for listening to TrueHoop!