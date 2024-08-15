The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.
On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
David's article on Team USA's humility and the lesson it taught the world
David talks in surprising ways about: the texture of Jello; Earth, Wind & Fire; and supreme confidence
Victor Wembanyama wants to learn from KD, David has an idea of what that might look like
Has the rest of the world caught up to America?
Quick thoughts on the Jazz, Lakers, and Warriors
Thank you for listening to TrueHoop!
The Jello of confidence