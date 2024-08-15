The Jello of confidence

The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

David's article on Team USA's humility and the lesson it taught the world

David talks in surprising ways about: the texture of Jello; Earth, Wind & Fire; and supreme confidence

Victor Wembanyama wants to learn from KD, David has an idea of what that might look like

Has the rest of the world caught up to America?

Quick thoughts on the Jazz, Lakers, and Warriors

