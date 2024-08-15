Playback speed
The Jello of confidence

PODCAST: where humility meets self belief
Jarod Hector
and
CoachThorpe
Aug 15, 2024
Transcript

The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • David's article on Team USA's humility and the lesson it taught the world

  • David talks in surprising ways about: the texture of Jello; Earth, Wind & Fire; and supreme confidence

  • Victor Wembanyama wants to learn from KD, David has an idea of what that might look like

  • Has the rest of the world caught up to America?

  • Quick thoughts on the Jazz, Lakers, and Warriors

