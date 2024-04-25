The incredible Heat

The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

Erik Spoelstra rallying his Miami Heat to win in Boston. What was the game plan?

The Nuggets won a thrilling Game 2 on a Jamal Murray buzzer beater, are the Lakers done? David thinks LeBron and AD believe so.

The young Thunder have been impressive through two games, how will they do on the road?

Knicks are up 2-0 after a "controversial" win at home. What's on tap for game 3, and is Joel Embiid becoming a liability?

The Pacers and Clippers win road games to even their series

The Suns might get swept by the Timberwolves