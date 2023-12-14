The Draymond Green problem; Giannis wants his ball
PODCAST: Would David really trade Stephen Curry?
Jarod Hector
and
CoachThorpe
Dec 14, 2023
On today's TrueHoop podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • The NBA's popularity, continuing a great conversation you can read here

  • The Warriors have always had a Draymond Green problem but now it might cost them Steph Curry. David wrote about trading Steph here 

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo was very mad about the game ball after his career scoring night

  • Top 5 NBA teams right now

