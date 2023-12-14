The Draymond Green problem; Giannis wants his ball

LISTEN TO THE TRUEHOOP PODCAST: SPOTIFY, APPLE, HERE or by searching “TrueHoop” anywhere you listen.
On today's TrueHoop podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
The NBA's popularity, continuing a great conversation you can read here
The Warriors have always had a Draymond Green problem but now it might cost them Steph Curry. David wrote about trading Steph here
Giannis Antetokounmpo was very mad about the game ball after his career scoring night
Top 5 NBA teams right now
